India should share its ancient knowledge with the world: Dalai Lama

'India should share its ancient knowledge globally'

The Dalai Lama said it will be necessary to present ancient Indian knowledge in a secular and academic way

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Sep 16 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 21:54 ist
The Dalai Lama. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Dalai Lama on Thursday said India should share its ancient knowledge with the world and praised the country's secular approach to treating all spiritual traditions with respect.

“Although our world has changed a great deal since the time of Buddha, the essence of his teaching remains as relevant today as it was 2,500 years ago. Buddha's advice stated simply is to avoid harming others and to help them whenever you can in whatever way possible," he said in a statement released by his office on Thursday in Dharamshala.

Indians were our gurus, but now the time has come for India to share its knowledge with the rest of the world, the Buddhist spiritual leader said.

It will be necessary to present ancient Indian knowledge in a secular and academic way, the Nobel laureate said while praising the Indian tradition of respecting all spiritual traditions with respect.

Connecting Buddhism with India, the Dalai Lama said, "When I first came to India, I reflected on the close links between this country and my home land, Tibet. As the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said, India is the land of Buddha. The ultimate purpose of Buddhism is to serve and benefit humanity."

Dalai Lama
Buddhism
India News
ancient India

