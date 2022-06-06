India successfully test fires Agni-4 missile

India successfully test fires Agni-4 missile

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 06 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 20:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

India on Monday successfully test fired the intermediate-range ballsitic missile Agni-4.

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," the statement added.

Missile Test
India
Defence
India News

