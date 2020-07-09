India to focus on health, economy as virus surges: PM

India to focus on health and economy as coronavirus surges, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 09 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 21:49 ist
Narendra Modi file photo

With India now one of the world’s top three Covid-19 hotspots, the country is focused on controlling its pandemic and reviving stalled economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

India’s coronavirus epidemic spiralled when the nation began easing its strict and sweeping lockdown in late April in order to reverse an economic collapse that has left millions destitute. The South Asian nation has since set an ambitious timeline to produce an indigenous vaccine that it hopes will go from human trials to being available for general use by Aug. 15.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Today our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of Covid-19 vaccine,” said Modi addressing the opening session of India Global Week, a three-day conference organized by India Inc. Group, a UK-based media house. “I am certain that India will have an important role in developing and scaling up production of a vaccine once it is made.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“The pandemic has once again shown that India’s pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world,” Modi said in video address. “It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for developing countries.”

India’s economy, which is heading for its first contraction in more than four decades, is seeing green shoots of recovery while the country is becoming more investment friendly and competitive, Modi said. “India is laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in the country,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian economy
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 