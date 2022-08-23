'India to get 400 million air travellers in a decade'

India to get 400 million air travellers within a decade: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 16:19 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travellers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travellers, pre-pandemic and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

