India wants Unesco to inscribe more intangible heritage into its list

India wants the Unesco to tweak its rule to bring in its protective net as many as intangible cultural heritage as possible every year in view of a large treasure trove of such assets in the country.

The Government will make a request in this regard to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay when she visits India next week.

“Just one intangible heritage of India gets into the Unesco list every year. A request will be made to the Unesco to consider inscribing more intangible heritages,” Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry secretary Amit Khare said.

The tradition of Vedic chanting, Ramlila, Yoga, Kalbelia folk dance, Chhau dance and Kumbh Mela are among 13 elements that have made it to the Unesco's representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity since 2008.

Azoulay is scheduled to be on a two-day visit to India from February 4 to February 6. This will be her first official tour to India.

During her visit, she will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

Azoulay is also expected to visit Jaipur.

“What India can offer to the world through the Unesco will also be the agenda of discussions during her visit,” Khare said.

Ahead of the Unesco director-general's visit, HRD minister presided over the first meeting of the reconstituted Indian National Commission for Cooperation with the Unesco on Thursday.

“At the meeting, we discussed what we can offer to the world through Unesco in the field of science, culture, communication and education. We have made tremendous achievements in all these fields," Khare said after the meeting.