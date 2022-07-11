Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains in Telangana; 3-day holiday for academic institutions
Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains in Telangana; 3-day holiday for academic institutions
updated: Jul 11 2022, 09:01 ist
08:59
Heavy rains, be alert; 3-day holiday for academic institutions: KCR
In the wake of heavy rains lashingTelanganaand Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rainfall in some districts of the State till July 13, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed all departments to be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life. Rao, declaring a three-day holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains, reviewed the situation, the measures taken so far and to be taken.
Heavy rains lash Gujarat's Ahmedabad; schools, colleges to remain closed today
Heavy Rains Lash Ahmedabad, Schools and Colleges To Remain Close on Monday, July 11
08:29
Heavy rains in Kerala with orange alert in 4 districts, yellow alert in 8 others
TheIMD said widespread rain was likely in the southern state over the next few days with very heavy rains predicted on July 13 and 14. According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.
08:27
Red, orange alerts issued for Maharashtra's Vidarbha districts
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Monday and Tuesday.
Flood-like situation worsens in Gujarat's Valsad
Three-day heavy rain alert in Maharashtra
Heavy rains pound south, central Gujarat; over 1,500 evacuated
Heavy rains pounded parts of south and central Gujarat districts, sending rivers in spate and inundating various low-lying areas, leading to the evacuation of 1,500 people, officials said on Sunday
Heavy rains in Gujarat wash away a bridge in Panchol