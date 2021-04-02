Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Indian markets closed on April 2 on account of Good Friday

Sensex closed over 500 points higher on Thursday ending above the 50,000 mark

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 07:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Friday, April 2, on account of Good Friday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, April 5.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.2% higher at 14,867.35 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.05% to 50,029.83.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.18%, while the rupee settled at 73.1050 to the dollar on Wednesday, March 31.

India's forex and debt markets were closed on Thursday, April 1, on account of the annual book closing of banks.

Good Friday
Markets
BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

