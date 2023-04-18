Indian Naval Air Squadron, 'Harpoons', turn 52

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 15:53 ist
he unbridled commitment of the squadron is captured in its motto - ‘Any Sea, Any Mission, Any Deck’. Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS 330), popularly called the “Harpoons”, celebrated its 52nd anniversary on April 17.

The Squadron was commissioned on April 17, 1971, and operates the Sea King Mk 42 B Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopters. 

The helicopter is capable of maritime surveillance, launching torpedoes and depth charges and is aptly named, "The Flying Frigate”.

The Squadron was baptised by fire during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 

The squadron has proved to be a force multiplier due to the Seaking's all-weather, day and night capability. The unbridled commitment of the squadron is captured in its motto - ‘Any Sea, Any Mission, Any Deck’.

India News
Indian Navy
Mumbai

