Indian Naval Air Squadron, 'Harpoons', turn 52

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS 330), popularly called the “Harpoons”, celebrated its 52nd anniversary on April 17.
The Squadron was commissioned on April 17, 1971, and operates the Sea King Mk 42 B Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopters.
The helicopter is capable of maritime surveillance, launching torpedoes and depth charges and is aptly named, "The Flying Frigate”.
The Squadron was baptised by fire during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The squadron has proved to be a force multiplier due to the Seaking's all-weather, day and night capability. The unbridled commitment of the squadron is captured in its motto - ‘Any Sea, Any Mission, Any Deck’.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan
Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust
Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout
85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time
Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming
Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20