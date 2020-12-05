India's Covid-19 tally tops 96.08L with 36,652 cases

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 96.08 lakh with 36,652 cases

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 11:19 ist
There are 4,09,689 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases in a day, while 90,58,822 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211 and the death toll climbed to 1,39,700 with the coronavirus virus claiming 512 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,09,689 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Health Ministry
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 