Jammu and Kashmir Police nab prime accused in murder case of DGP Prisons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday nabbed the prime suspect in the murder case of state’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.

Lohia's domestic help emerged as the main suspect in the case after the officer's body was found in mysterious circumstances.

In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started: ADGP Mukesh Singh https://t.co/ymvYv9aL6g — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Lohia was found murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for his murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

