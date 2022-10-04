Jammu and Kashmir Police nab prime accused in murder case of DGP Prisons

J&K cops nab key accused in murder case of DGP Prisons

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 04 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 12:43 ist
Jammu: Police personnel outside the residence of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia, on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Lohia was found murdered at his residence late on Monday night. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday nabbed the prime suspect in the murder case of state’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia. 

Lohia's domestic help emerged as the main suspect in the case after the officer's body was found in mysterious circumstances.

Lohia was found murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for his murder, which took place at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

