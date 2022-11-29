Kashmiri Pandits seek deportation of Israeli filmmaker

Kashmiri Pandits demand deportation of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid over comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

Lapid, viewed as an anti-establishment filmmaker, had described 'The Kashmir Files' as a 'propaganda movie' and 'vulgar'

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 29 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 21:37 ist
Lapid was the jury chairperson in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) . Credit: PTI Photo

Kashmiri Pandits, whose parents were killed by terrorists in the Valley, lashed out at Israeli film director Nadav Lapid on Tuesday for terming Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar".

They demanded that Lapid be immediately deported from the country.

Calling Vivek Agnihotri's movie as the Schindler's List of India, they sought to know from Lapid whether he, as a Jew, thought the same about the American movie based on the genocide of Jews.

Lapid, viewed as an anti-establishment filmmaker, had described The Kashmir Files as a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. He was the jury chairperson.

Also Read — Will stop making films if Lapid can prove any event of 'Kashmir Files' not absolute truth: Agnihotri

"The Kashmir Files unmasked the 30-year-old propaganda designed to hide the truth on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits," Vikas Raina, son of principal Ashok Kumar Raina, who was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen, said.

"Does he know my pain? I lost my father when I was a child. My father, along with two of his lecturers, were brought down from a bus and sprayed with a volley of bullets," he said.

The Kashmir Files is India's Schindler's List. It is our truth," he said.

Sandeep Kaul, whose grandfather Radha Krishen and father Shiban were dragged out of their house and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, demanded an apology from Lapid for "mocking the tragedy" depicted in The Kashmir Files.

"His remarks have reopened my old wounds. It has brought pain to me and my mother," Kaul said.

Ravinder, whose father was killed by terrorists and his body chopped into pieces, said it is shameful on Lapid's part to make such a comment.

"I want strict action against him for terming the film vulgar and propaganda. He should apologise", Ravinder said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IFFI
Kashmir Pandits
The Kashmir Files

What's Brewing

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

 