Keeping abreast with information from WHO: Health ministry on speculations of coronavirus being airborne

With scientists from several countries claiming that coronavirus is airborne, the Health Ministry on Thursday said it is an "evolving situation" and the government is "keeping abreast" with the information coming from the WHO.

According to a report in the New York Times, 239 scientists from 32 nations have written to the World Health Organisation, saying there is evidence that the virus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people, a significant departure from the UN health agency's claim so far that Covid-19 is spread primarily through coughing and sneezing.

When asked about it, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said it is an "evolving situation" and the government is "keeping abreast" with information coming from the WHO.

"We are keeping abreast with the information coming out of WHO headquarters on this particular aspect, but you will all appreciate and realise that even during the initial stages of we and the PM (Narendra Modi) repeatedly emphasised on 'do gaz doori'.

"So this concept protects you from small droplets that may remain suspended in air for a longer period of time," he said at a media briefing.