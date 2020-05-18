Kerala CM flays entry ban by Karnataka

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the decision of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa not to allow entry of people from four states, including Kerala.

CM Vijayan said that already such a matter was brought to the centre's attention and in view of the fresh move by Karnataka, the matter would be taken up with the centre again.

He said that as per the lockdown norms, a person getting permission to travel from one state to another needs to take permission from the source and destination states only. Hence, Karnataka shall not impose any restrictions on the movement of people coming to Kerala from other states through Karnataka.

Kerala had earlier approached the SC against Karnataka denying permission for patients from Kasargod to hospitals in Mangaluru when there was a spike in COVID-29 cases in Kasargod. Even as patients were subsequently allowed to go, many alleged of being treated with improper medical care.