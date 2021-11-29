Krishna dispute: SC seeks Jal Shakti Ministry's reply

Krishna water dispute: SC asks Jal Shakti Ministry to file reply in two weeks

The court asked both Karnataka and Maharashtra to make a brief written submission about their pleas

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 22:12 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre on Monday sought two weeks' time in the Supreme Court on the pleas from Karnataka and Maharashtra to notify the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) final Award. 

When the plea came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud, senior counsel Waseem Qadri sought two weeks' time to seek instructions from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.  

The Counsel said the matter was under the consideration at the highest level.

The Court asked both Karnataka and Maharashtra to make a brief written submission about their pleas and put the matter for consideration on December 13.

Karnataka, represented by senior advocate Shyam Divan, sought early notification of the Tribunal's final award for allowing it to utilise 75 tmc ft of Krishna river water from June 2022 to irrigate around 5.94 lakh hectares of land.

He said the final disposal of the special leave petition would take years to get concluded before the court.
 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D Y Chandrachud
Krishna water
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 