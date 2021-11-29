Krishna water dispute: SC asks Jal Shakti Ministry to file reply in two weeks

The Centre on Monday sought two weeks' time in the Supreme Court on the pleas from Karnataka and Maharashtra to notify the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) final Award.

When the plea came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud, senior counsel Waseem Qadri sought two weeks' time to seek instructions from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Counsel said the matter was under the consideration at the highest level.

The Court asked both Karnataka and Maharashtra to make a brief written submission about their pleas and put the matter for consideration on December 13.

Karnataka, represented by senior advocate Shyam Divan, sought early notification of the Tribunal's final award for allowing it to utilise 75 tmc ft of Krishna river water from June 2022 to irrigate around 5.94 lakh hectares of land.

He said the final disposal of the special leave petition would take years to get concluded before the court.



