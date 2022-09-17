Lakhs of mothers blessing me: PM Modi

Lakhs of mothers blessing me: PM Modi

There has been a massive difference in the India of last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women power

PTI
PTI, Sheopur, MP,
  • Sep 17 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 16:46 ist
“In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the PM said. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he enjoys the blessings of “lakhs of mothers” and described women as his strength as inspiration.

Addressing a convention of self-help groups after releasing two of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia earlier in the day into a special enclosure at the Kuno national park, Modi said his mother would be mightily pleased at the outpouring of blessings from women.

Read — The feudalism of pradhan sevak's birthday celebrations

“Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, said, addressing the large gathering of women.

There has been a massive difference in the India of last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women power, Modi said.

“In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the PM said. “Women all over - mothers and sisters - are my strength and inspiration,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
cheetah
Kuno National Park

What's Brewing

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 