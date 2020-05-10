Lightning strikes Ambala jail premises, no loss of life or property

Lightning strikes Ambala jail premises, no loss of life

PTI
PTI, Ambala,
  • May 10 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 18:17 ist
Representative image/iStock

Lightning struck at the Ambala central jail premises on Sunday when heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed the city, but no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

Heavy showers lashed Ambala and several other parts of Haryana Sunday morning.

Jail officials said lightning struck the godown located besides the kitchen of the prison.

Some of the bags of grain stored in the godown were damaged, but there was no loss of life or damage to the building, they said.

A lightning arrester has been fitted in the jail premises to protect from the damaging effects of lightning, the officials said.

Superintendent of the jail, Lakhbir Singh Barar said a few bags of grain were partially damaged due to lightning.

