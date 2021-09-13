News Live: North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile
News Live: North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile
updated: Sep 13 2021, 07:50 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news from India and across the world
06:52
China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app: Report
Beijing wants to break up Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Jack Ma's Ant Group, and create a separate app for the company's highly profitable loans business, theFinancial Timesreported on Sunday.
North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile: Report
North Korea has test-fired what it called a new type of "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend, the country's state Korean Central News Agency reported early Monday, amid a long standoff with the United States over denuclearisation.
Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari
Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Medvedev dominates Djokovic to win US Open, denies world No 1 record 21st Grand Slam
Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam with a straight sets victory in the US Open final here Sunday, denying the world number one a record-breaking 21st major men's singles title.
