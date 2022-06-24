Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs declare Eknath Shinde their leader
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs declare Eknath Shinde their leader
updated: Jun 24 2022, 07:46 ist
As the political crisis in Maharashtra continued to unfold, the 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs holed up in Guwahati issued a resolution declaring Eknath Shinde as their representative in the state legislature. Follow DH for live updates
07:44
Uddhav Thackeray's government is mortally wounded
It may be early yet to declare the end of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, but it has been mortally wounded by the revolt staged by the party’s popular leader Eknath Shinde. The rebels, who are now ensconced in Guwahati, have claimed that they have the majority of the Sena MLAs with them.
Asserting that BJP was behind the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, NCP supremo and MVA chief architect Sharad Pawar said that the real test of majority is the Floor of the House.
Pawar said that Shinde has claimed the support of a “national party”.
Thereafter, he took out a sheet of paper, and said: “I have brought this…this is the list of national parties recognised by the Election Commission of India….BJP, BSP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and NCP....”
If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs declare Eknath Shinde their leader
All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in the legislature as more MLAs joined the rebel camp.
Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.
