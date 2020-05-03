Lockdown effect: Python lays eggs in a closed shop in Kerala; rescued

Lockdown: Python lays eggs in a closed shop in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 03 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:31 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A jewellery shop owner in Payyanur in Kerala's Kannur district was shocked to see a python with around 20 eggs inside his shop on Sunday when he opened it nearly after a month. He immediately alerted the nearby forest officials.

The jewellery shop remained closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

The forest officials shifted the snake and the eggs to a sanctuary, where the eggs would be incubated.

Since most of the shops in the state remained closed due to lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had advised shopkeepers to ensure that the shops were cleaned before commencing the normal business.

