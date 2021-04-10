BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's car attacked in Bengal

Locket Chatterjee's car attacked allegedly by TMC cadre in West Bengal's Hooghly

DH News Service
  • Apr 10 2021, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 11:14 ist
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres amid the ongoing polling in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to ANI, Chatterjee to an Election Commission official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also said that journalists have been attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there.

More to follow...

