Locket Chatterjee's car attacked allegedly by TMC cadre in West Bengal's Hooghly

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres amid the ongoing polling in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to ANI, Chatterjee to an Election Commission official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also said that journalists have been attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there.

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to an Election Commission official over phone, says that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also says that journalists have been attacked too and demands that additional forces be sent here. pic.twitter.com/rrgGpFxfHT — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

