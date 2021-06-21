Loni incident: Twitter India seeks questioning via video conferencing

Twitter India officials have informed Ghaziabad police that they are ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing over the probe on a viral video of an alleged assault on an elderly man in Loni.

Confirming the reply, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad Amit Pathak said Twitter has also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to make some changes in the notice issued by them.

Not satisfied with the microblogging platform's response, the police are now mulling if it should send a second notice, said the official.

Ghaziabad Police last week sent a legal notice to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari to appear before Loni Police Station Investigating officer to give a statement within seven days about circulating of video on its platform.

Separately, Twitter India has restricted 50 tweets in connection with the incident.

According to Twitter officials, access to tweets pertaining to the video showing the alleged assault of Abdul Samad Saifi and his beard being cut off have been withheld.

Also read: UN body says new IT rules not in sync with India's international obligations, Modi govt says it empowers users

"As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in response to a valid legal demand or when the content has been found to violate local law(s). The withholdings are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal.

"We notify the account holder directly so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available,” said Twitter in a statement on Monday.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, a news website, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

This was the first case filed against a social media giant for third party content on its platform after the government claimed that the microblogging site lost legal due to non-compliance with new IT rules.

Also read: Rule of land supreme, not your policy: Parliamentary panel to Twitter India officials

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'' on June 5.

The Ghaziabad Police, who arrested nine people in connection with the case, claimed there no communal angle in the case and it happened due to enmity. The police also said some people circulated video on social media to disturb communal harmony.

The police have maintained the assault took place because the accused were unhappy about the ''tabeez'' (amulets) sold to them by Saifi, a resident of adjoining Bulandshahr district.

The June 15 FIR stated that the Ghaziabad Police had issued a statement with facts of the incident but despite that the accused did not remove the video from their Twitter handles.

"Besides this, Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India did not take any measures to remove their tweets," the FIR said.