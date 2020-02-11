Lot of employment in India, says Maharashtra governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said there is a "lot of employment" in the country.

Addressing the 60th convocation ceremony in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here, the governor said the country will progress if students are imparted education in their respective mother tongues.

He said the English language has been taught and spoken in China since the past three decades, but before that the medium of education was Chinese which helped that country progress.

"There is a lot of employment in the country. Students must aim high and fix small targets to reach their goals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India will be a USD 5 trillion economy in 2025. This is possible because he has faith in people," Koshyari said.

The governor also spoke about the prime minister's initiatives of making India an open defecation-free country, and providing LPG connection to people who have been using traditional stoves in rural areas.

Speaking at the event, director of National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, Ashwini Kumar Nangia, said the field of energy is witnessing a change.

"The world is decreasing its dependency on fossil fuels and finding new resources. Soon our textbooks teaching traditional energy use will be rewritten," he said.

In the 20th century, the world was centred around Europe and America, but after 200 years, the focus is now on India, he added.