Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 13:07 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted in a hospital here on the advice of doctors.

In a message, Pawar said his health condition is fine.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors," the NCP leader said.

He also said the party workers and citizens need not worry about his health and that he will be back among all after a brief period of rest.

On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus but was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

In the last few months, over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for the viral infection.

They include Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy).

Ministers Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (ports, textile), Bacchu Kadu (MoS for school education), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS for cooperation) had also contracted Covid-19.

Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

