Manmohan Singh stable; prayers for his speedy recovery pour in

The condition of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was on Sunday night admitted to AIIMS after he complained of uneasiness, is stable.

Hospital sources said 87-year-old Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication.

“He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided care as needed,” the sources said.

“He is stable and under the care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS,” they said.

Singh has a history of diabetes and had also undergone bypass surgeries in 1990 and 2009 and a stenting procedure in 2004.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul spoke to Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur to inquire about his well-being.

A man of few words and calm demeanour, Singh was one of the longest-serving prime ministers having served two consecutive five-year terms, a feat achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Prayers wishing Singh a speedy recovery poured in from across the country as soon as the news about his illness spread.

Singh is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. His last ‘public appearance’ was on May 6, when he took part in a video conference along with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief ministers.