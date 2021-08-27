Meghalaya to reopen doors for tourists from September 1 with Covid-19 protocols

The hill state of Meghalaya has decided to reopen its doors for tourists from September 1 following a dip in Covid-19 cases.

A meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday decided that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to visit the state without any restrictions. But those who are vaccinated with only the first dose or unvaccinated people must produce a negative RTPCR/TrueNat or CBNAAT test report done within 72 hours to enter the state.

"The local tourists from within the state who are fully vaccinated/vaccinated with a single dose will be allowed to visit any location in Meghalaya for tourism purposes," said a statement issued by the state government.

Also read: Unraveling the mystery of why children are better protected from Covid than adults

Tourism is the biggest revenue-generating sector in Meghalaya with thousands flocking to hill stations such as Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Dawki and Jowai. But the sector has been severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic leaving thousands, including youth and women, jobless for months.



Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma at the meeting in Shillong on Thursday. Credit: Meghalaya government



The state at present has 2,600 active Covid-19 cases but the daily cases have come down to below 200.

Colleges and schools reopen

The state government has also decided to reopen all colleges from September.

"For schools in urban areas, Class I-V may have online classes, Class VI to VIII may have school visits and class IX to XII may be opened. For schools in rural areas, Class I to V may have school visits and Class VI to XII may be opened," said the official statement.