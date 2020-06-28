Migrants start returning to cities as economic activities resume

Most of the special trains coming from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal to major cities across the country have started running in full capacity, a sign of revival of economic activities, which was hit due to nationwide lockdown to arrest Covid-19 pandemic.

As per data available with the Indian Railways, trains coming from North Indian states to cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have fully booked for the next 15 days.

For instance, Danapur ( Bihar)- Bengaluru train fully booked till July 14 while Nizamuddin- Yeswantpur Samparka Kranti and Howrah-Yeswantpur train 100 % booked till July 10.

Avadh Express from Gorakhpur to Bandra, special trains from Gorakhpur to Ahmedabad, Muzaffarpur to Bandra, Howrah to Secunderabad, and Delhi also fully booked for next 10 days.

Since tickets in third AC, sleeper class and second class fully reserved for next 10 to 15 days indicating that migrant workers, who have gone home, are returning to cities as lockdown eased in many places, said an official in the railways.

The railways also said it would soon decide on running more number of limited time table trains based on future Covid-19 situation.

At present, the railways operating 100 pair fixed timetabled special trains since June 1 and another 15 pair special Rajdhani started on May 12. The railways extended the suspension of regular mail/express and suburban trains services till August 12.

The railways also decided to refund tickets for limited time table trains booked up to August 12. However, 115 pairs of special trains would continue to operate, the railways said in a statement.