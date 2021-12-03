Mirage Fighter jet's tyre stolen from moving truck in Uttar Pradesh: Report

A tyre of Mirage 2000 fighter jet was stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow while being transported to Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan, according to multiple media reports.

The incident reportedly took place at Shaheed Path in Lucknow on November 27 when six new tyres of Mirage 2000 fighter jet were being ferried on a truck to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow, according to a report by News18.

Am FIR has been registered by the Ashiana police and the drive is being interrogated by the cops as well as a security agency of the Air Force .

The police and a security team of the Air Force are examining the CCTV footage of Shaheed Path.

According to the report, unknown assailants in a black Scorpio stole the tyres from the truck by cutting the rope that was attached to the tyre when the vehicle was stuck in a jam on Shaheed Path.

The driver of the truck, Hem Singh Rawat, informed about the theft to the police control room. He also alleged that he could not catch the thieves due to traffic.

