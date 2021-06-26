Momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to next leap of progress must begin now, says PM Modi

Reviewing Ayodhya development plan with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said while developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future, "the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now".

"It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," Modi said adding that Ayodhya should manifest the finest of traditions and the best of developmental transformation and its human ethos must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone.

At the virtual meeting to focus on ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple and the larger development roadmap for Ayodhya, Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian and said that the coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime.

The meeting at which Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation which encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya's development, also kicked up a political row with Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh telling the Prime Minister that he hopes he will ask from those attending the meeting who all benefited from the alleged "scam" and "loot of donation in the name of purchasing land for Ram temple" being carried out by members of BJP and Ram Temple trust.

"The construction of Ram temple is delayed by one and a half years. It is the BJP and the donation loot carried out by them, which is responsible for this delay in Ram temple construction," he said

Modi was briefed in the meeting about an upcoming Greenfield township, a world-class museum and airport to be constructed at Ayodhya. Modi said he wants Ayodhya to be developed as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and sustainable smart city.

Modi said the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to the next leap of progress must begin now and the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth. Modi informed that special attention is being devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats.

Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature while other upcoming projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya include expansion of railway station, bus station, roads and highways. An upcoming Greenfield township was discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for Ashrams, Maths, Hotels, Bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre, a world-class museum will also be built.