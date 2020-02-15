Muslim woman cremated according to Hindu rituals as Lucknow hospital gives wrong body to family

Kin of 72-year-old Ishrat Jahan, who had died at a private hospital here a few days back following protracted illness, were shocked, when her body was brought out from the mortuary to be given to them for burial.

The body was of a different woman. It later turned out that the body was that of 78-year-old Archana Garg, who had breathed her last on the same day, when Ishrat had died. Both suffered from neurological problems and were admitted in the same ward also.

The hospital administration had mistakenly handed over the body of Ishrat to the family of Archana and the family had already cremated her in accordance with Hindu rituals.

As the family members of Ishrat created a ruckus, police and Muslim clerics, both, were called to resolve the matter. It took a lot of effort from prominent Shia cleric Maualana Kalbe Saadiq to resolve the matter.

Fortunately Archana's family had preserved the ashes of Ishrat and the Muslim clerics suggested that they be buried as per the Islamic traditions. The family accepted the suggestion and did likewise.

Relatives of Archana finally received the right body on Friday. They are now preparing to conduct another cremation.

Lucknow chief medical officer Narendra Agarwal said that a probe has been ordered into the incident. ''The team has been asked to submit its report within three days. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the report,'' he said.