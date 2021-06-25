Narada case: Supreme Court asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, minister to approach Calcutta High Court afresh

The Supreme Court on Friday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak to approach the Calcutta High Court afresh with their plea to file an affidavit in the Narada scam.

A bench, presided over by Vineet Saran, asked the High Court to decide their plea related to the filing of affidavits with regard to their alleged role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI on May 17 in the sting tape case.

The top court said since the High Court was going to hear the matter on June 29, the parties, including the West Bengal government, may approach them. It requested the High Court to first decide the applications filed by the West Bengal government, Banerjee and Ghatak, before proceeding further.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, stayed the June 9 order by the High Court which declined to take into record affidavit by Banerjee and Ghatak after hearing their counsel senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi and senior advocate Vikas Singh for West Bengal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested the top court asked the petitioners to approach the High Court afresh as the matter was being heard there.

Both the leaders were accused of stopping the CBI from performing its legal duty after the arrest of four TMC leaders.

Earlier, two Supreme Court judges Justice Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose, both hailing from West Bengal, had recused to hear the matter.

