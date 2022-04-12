Narendra Modi to unveil 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya' on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unveiling the PM’s Museum at the Teen Murti Bhawan on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, spread across a space of more than 10,000 sq metres,will celebrate the life of all 14 prime ministers of the country. The museum was built at a cost of Rs 270 crore.

The museum will also include the Nehru Museum, which has been upgraded with technological displays on the life of India’s first prime minster. Officials said that several gifts received by him from all over the world will be put on display in the renovated Block I.

A section will also be dedicated to the making of the Constitution of India, celebrating the lives of the men and women of the Constituent Assembly, especially BR Ambedkar.

“Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, etc, have been leveraged to make the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya highly interactive,” Kanchan Gupta, consultant with I&B ministry, tweeted.

