94 arrested in Delhi in one month for anti-CAA protests

Ninety-four people, including Bhim Sena chief Chandrasekhar Azad, have been arrested in various parts of the capital over the last month in connection with violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Incidents of violence took place in Jamia Milia Islamia University, Seemapuri, Delhi Gate and Jawaharlal Nehru University during protests against the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December last year.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik briefed Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday about the law and order situation in the national capital, which has witnessed protests against CAA as well as students' protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University against fee hike that led to violence.

Though the intensity has reduced, Opposition parties are trying to galvanise people against the move. It has announced nationwide protests on January 23, 26 and 30, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, Republic Day and martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi respectively.

Senior police officials said they are keeping watch on the situation, especially against the backdrop of the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26. The capital city is already on high security.

One of the protests in South-East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is still going on and it has also obstructed vehicular movement in the national capital.