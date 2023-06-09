Shah to address public meetings in 4 states on Sat-Sun

Amit Shah to address public meetings in 4 states on June 10, 11

BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary

PTI
New Delhi
  Jun 09 2023
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 17:46 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing public meetings in four states on June 10 and 11 as part of the party's programmes to mark the Narendra Modi government's nine years.

One of the venues for his meetings is Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where the political atmosphere is abuzz with speculation on whether the BJP will join hands with the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party after the two leaders met recently in the national capital.

Shah will address the public meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, and people will keenly look for any message in his address on the BJP's political plans for the state in terms of a new alliance. The state's ruling YSR Congress has been largely supportive to the central government on key issues so far.

BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Tirupati in the state on June 10. He will also offer prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

On Saturday, Shah will address meetings at Patan in Gujarat and at Nanded in Maharashtra. Official sources said he will pay obeisance at the Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded.

He will address a meeting at Vellore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday before travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary.

