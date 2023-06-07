Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

He further said Sisodia has been jailed on 'false charges' and that, he will be 'granted bail very soon'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:26 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional while speaking about former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, at the inauguration of School of Specialised Excellence at Dariyapur village, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday turned emotional as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia while inaugurating a new branch of B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Bawana.

"I am missing Manish Sisodia today. Manish Sisodia had started this aiming to provide quality education to one and all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner," Kejriwal said.

He further said Sisodia has been jailed on "false charges" and that, he will be "granted bail very soon."

"I am sure that Manish Sisodia will come out of the jail very soon. Truth always wins. He has been jailed because he has been building good schools and the Aam Aadmi Party is getting popular," the AAP supremo said.

Making a veiled attack on the BJP, Kejriwal further said, "They want to halt the progress of Delhi's education."

"They (BJP) want Delhi's education revolution to come to an end but we will not let that happen. Everyone around the world has the same opinion about government schools in Delhi, that our schools are the best," he claimed.

