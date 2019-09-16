Ayodhya: Mediation panel move SC to resume negotiation

A three-member mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F M I Kalifullah on Monday filed a memorandum before the top court seeking a direction on a request made by Sunni Waqf Board and Nirvani Akhara for resumption of negotiations to resolve the over 70-year-old Ayodhya dispute related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple.

The memorandum pointed out that the two parties have asked for resuming the mediation efforts, though a five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi continued to hear the matter.

The mediation efforts initiated at the instance of the Supreme Court were ended after the top court on August 2 noted the proceedings undertaken by the Justice F M I Kalifullah-headed panel have not resulted in a “final settlement” in the matter.

The court then decided to conduct day-to-day hearing from August 6 in the dispute case.

Justice Kalifullah headed the mediation panel and spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, were two members of the panel.

The court had directed for keeping the contents of the report of the panel, set up on March 8, confidential. The media was also restrained from reporting the mediation proceedings.

A batch of appeals against the Allahabad High Court's 2010 judgement for the division of the disputed land among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara in three equal parts, is pending before the apex court.

The Hindu side has concluded its arguments. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, at the moment, is arguing the matter on behalf of the Muslim side.