BBC financially interlocked with China, says Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani

Amid row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday said that the broadcasting corporation is completely financially interlocked with China through Chinese state-owned companies.
"More than 150 million pounds is being placed with Chinese state-owned companies. So they are completely financially dependent on them and they have a long history of anti-India output propaganda," Jethmalani said.
More than 150 million pounds is being placed with Chinese state-owned companies. So they are completely financially dependent on them and they have a long history of anti-India output propaganda: Senior Advocate & Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on BBC documentary pic.twitter.com/yAtZm8l2Sr
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
He added that the documentary basically is "nothing more than a Chinese-inspired initiative".
The documentary series, titled India: The Modi Question, has been dismissed as a biased "propaganda piece" by the government.
