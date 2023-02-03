BBC financially interlocked with China, says Jethmalani

BBC financially interlocked with China, says Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani

He added that the documentary basically is 'nothing more than a Chinese-inspired initiative'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 12:10 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani. Credit: DH File Photo

Amid row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday said that the broadcasting corporation is completely financially interlocked with China through Chinese state-owned companies. 

"More than 150 million pounds is being placed with Chinese state-owned companies. So they are completely financially dependent on them and they have a long history of anti-India output propaganda," Jethmalani said.

He added that the documentary basically is "nothing more than a Chinese-inspired initiative".

The documentary series, titled India: The Modi Question, has been dismissed as a biased "propaganda piece" by the government.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahesh Jethmalani
India News
Delhi
BBC Documentary Row
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 