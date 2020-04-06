BJP foundation day: Party workers to undertake week-long outreach activity

To celebrate the 40th foundation day of the BJP on Monday, party workers will engage in a week-long outreach programme across Uttar Pradesh and also undertake a signature campaign to thank the people working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, party state chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

The party workers have also been told to make at least two face masks at their homes for the people, he said.

A week-long outreach programme will be undertaken as well as a signature campaign to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, policemen, sanitation workers, bank officials, postal department officials and employees other departments, Singh said.

General secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said while undertaking the campaign, the party workers must adhere to social distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.