BJP’s caste calculations reason behind making Bengal MPs Union Ministers

The induction of four BJP MPs from West Bengal into the Union Cabinet seems to be aimed at getting the caste calculation right in the state, with the saffron party keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The newly-appointed ministers are from the Rajbanshi, Matua and ST communities.

The decision of making Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik a Minister of State (MoS) for the Department of Home Affairs is an attempt to strengthen BJP’s support base among the Rajbanshi community - Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, to which he belongs. It also seems to be aimed towards creating pressure on the Mamata Banerjee government regarding issues of post-poll violence and law and order situation in the state.

The move to make Alipurduar MP John Barla an MoS in the Ministry of Minority Affairs is aimed at wooing the tribal population in North Bengal and the tea garden workers, among whom Barla wields considerable influence. However, his demand of curving out a separate Union Territory out of districts of North Bengal and his following induction in the Union government has given the Trinamool Congress (TMC) an opportunity to allege that the Centre was giving his demand a covert stamp of approval.

BJP MP Santanu Tahkur’s elevation to an MoS in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is a clear bid to woo the Matua community. The Matuas, belonging to the SC community,, are Dalit Hindus from Bangladesh who came over to India in large numbers during Partition. The nearly 3-crore Matuas in Bengal make them a formidable vote base for any party. There is severe discontent among Matuas regarding delay in implementation of the CAA. "The move of making Thakur a Union minister seems to be aimed at pacifying the Matuas," a senior state BJP leader said.

The induction of Bankura MP Subhash Sarkar in the Union government will help woo the tribal population of Bankura and adjoining districts.

Speaking to DH, political observer and author Snighdehndu Bhattacharya said, “The BJP has performed well in the Assembly seats in the constituencies of all the four MPs who have been made Union ministers. Most crucial is Pramanik being made MoS in the Home Ministry, which seems to be a means to create pressure on the TMC regarding post-poll violence.”