Bulldozers being run in Jahangirpuri under guise of illegal construction: Mayawati

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said strict action should be taken against those who are the original culprits

  • Apr 21 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 15:41 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday came down heavily on the use of bulldozers in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and said using religion as a tool in such exercises can harm mutual harmony and anti-national forces can take advantage of the situation.  

"Bulldozers are being run under the guise of illegal construction in different states of the country including Jahangirpuri in Delhi in which poor people are also being affected, whereas the government should also take strict action against officials whose corruption has led to illegal constructions," the BSP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several structures in Jahangirpuri were razed during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) amid a heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel on Wednesday until the authorities received "a written order" from the Supreme Court to stop it.

Also Read | Supreme Court halts Jahangirpuri demolition for next 2 weeks, issues notice to NDMC, others

The apex court stayed the anti-encroachment drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the civic body's action allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes in the area.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said strict action should be taken against those who are the original culprits.

"At the same time, if religion is also used for this, then it will end mutual harmony in the country and anti-national forces can also take advantage of it. Governments must think on this matter also," the BSP chief added.

