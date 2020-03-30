Centre says need to be 'alert' as cases cross 1,000

A top Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist on Sunday said it was not possible as yet to predict whether the COVID-19 outbreak was at its peak, even as the health ministry admitted that the pandemic was now in “limited community transmission” stage.

As confirmed cases of the viral infection touched 1,131 on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office constituted 11 empowered groups to come up with a comprehensive response to the outbreak.

As of 7.30 pm on Sunday, India had 989 active cases of COVID-19, while the death toll climbed to 29.

“Cases are increasing and we need to be alert,” said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

He said Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the containment measures being taken by various states.

“The states are finishing up identifying dedicated hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 cases and we have asked them to ensure there is no intermingling of non-COVID-19 patients with the coronavirus infected patients,” Aggarwal said.

Raman Gangakhedkar, who heads the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Department, ICMR, ruled out suggestions that the outbreak had reached its peak in India and batted for adherence to lockdown.

“We cannot predict whether it has reached the peak. If lockdown guidelines are followed 100% then we can reach the peak early. If we do not adhere to the lockdown, then the peak is away,” said Gangakhedkar.

The Centre also issued standard operating procedures for ambulance drivers and technicians transporting COVID-19 patients. “This SOP is applicable to the current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities,” the Health Ministry said.

To address the mental health concerns of citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has set up a helpline — 080-46110007 — at Nimhans, Bengaluru.