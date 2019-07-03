Centre yet to approve name change of WB: MoS Home 

The Centre is yet to approve the West Bengal government’s proposal to change the name of the state to Bangla. The information was revealed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, in response to question in Rajya Sabha raised by MP Ritabrata Banerjee

Responding to Banerjee’s query on whether the Union Government has cleared the name 'Bangla' for the state of West Bengal as proposed by the West Bengal Government, Rai in his written statement said “ No Sir.”

Rai, in response to Banerjee’s second question if the West Bengal Government’s proposal was cleared by the Centre what are the available details stated “ Does not arise.”

As for the reason why the proposal was yet to be cleared, Rai stated that a Constitutional amendment is required to change the name of a state.

“Change in the name of a state requires constitutional amendment, after taking into consideration all relevant factors,” stated Rai.

The Home Ministry’s response prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that proposal is approved so that the name of state reflects the aspirations of its people.

“I would again request you to kindly accept the wishes of the people of West Bengal, as enshrined in the Resolution of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and in the proposal of the West Bengal Cabinet to rename our state as Bangla in English, Hindi and Bengali. This rechristening will be in consonance with the history, culture and identity of our State and will reflect the aspirations of our people,” stated Banerjee.

She also stated that the present name of the state ‘West Bengal’ in English and Paschim Banga in Bengali is not in line with the “classical history” of the State.

“Name of a State should invoke a strong sense of identity in its people and this identity can be formed if the State’s name carries the signature of its history and authentic culture,” stated Banerjee.

The West Bengal Assembly first passed a resolution in August 2011 stating that the name of the state be renamed as ‘Paschimbanga’. But the proposal was turned down by the Centre.

Again in August 29, 2016 it proposed that the state be renamed as ‘Bengal’ in English, ‘Bangla’ in Bengali and ‘Bangal’ in Hindi, which was again turned down by the Centre. The latest proposal on July 26, 2018, suggesting that the state be renamed as Bangla in all the three languages was also not approved by the Centre.