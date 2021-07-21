Change in oxygen policy led to disaster: Sisodia

Change in oxygen distribution policy by Centre led to disaster during 2nd Covid wave: Sisodia

Sisodia accused the BJP-led Centre of not allowing the formation of a committee for probing deaths caused due to oxygen shortage

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:12 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI file photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said all deaths reportedly caused due to shortage of oxygen during second wave of Covid-19 in the city will be probed if the Centre allows the Delhi government to form a panel.

He also charged the Centre with trying to "hide its fault" and alleged that its "mismanagement" and change in oxygen distribution policy after April 13 caused shortage of the life-saving gas in the hospitals across the country, leading to a "disaster".

In an online briefing, Sisodia accused the BJP-led Centre of not allowing the formation of a committee for probing deaths caused due to oxygen shortage during second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi.

"The government shamelessly told white lies in Parliament. There was utter chaos due to oxygen shortage after April 15 till May 5 and there is no big deal that people would die due to oxygen shortage," he said.

Oppn-ruled states doing politics on oxygen deaths: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the Kejriwal government, by taking responsibility, tried to form a committee to audit all the deaths that happened reportedly due to oxygen shortage but the Centre prevented it through the LG.

He claimed that the Centre did not allow formation of the committee "fearing its mismanagement will be exposed".

The Kejriwal government is still ready for an independent audit of each death due to oxygen shortage if the Centre allows it to form the committee, he added.

The central government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second Covid-19 wave.

But there was an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave and it peaked at nearly 9,000 MT compared to 3,095 MT in the first wave following which the Centre had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution among the states, it said.

