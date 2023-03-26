Telangana Congress protests Rahul's disqualification

Congress in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification in Parliament

he Congress leaders, addressed the 'deeksha' and condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 26 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 16:16 ist
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy speaking in the protest. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress in Telangana on Sunday began a day-long dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A Revanth Reddy, party MPs from the state, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and several leaders took part in the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Read | Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio to 'Dis’Qualified MP'

The Congress leaders, addressed the 'deeksha' and condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from March 23 -- the day of his conviction.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 