Cong to participate in all-party meeting convened by PM

Congress to participate in all-party meeting convened by PM Modi

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 22 2021, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 21:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, its Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajni Patil, G A Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra, the spokesperson said.

Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister to discuss the future course of action for the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and party leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad are among the invitees.

The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories on August 5, 2019.  

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Congress
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 