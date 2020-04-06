COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi wants people to raise voice for large-scale testing

Raise voice for large-scale COVID-19 testing: Priyanka

  Apr 06 2020
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asked people to raise their voice for more and more testing, saying it the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and raise the testing levels and then treat the infected people.

"The only way to prevent infection of coronavirus is through more and more testing. Only then can we treat the infected person.

"Test as much as possible and treat - this should be our mantra. My request to all of you is - raise your voice for more testing," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also used the hashtag "TestMoreSaveIndia" along with her tweet.

The Congress has been calling for more testing, saying India's testing has been the lowest in the world, going by its population.

