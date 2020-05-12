Defamation case filed against BJP's Sambit Patra

Defamation case filed against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 12 2020, 17:09 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 17:09 ist

Police in Thane registered a non-cognisable case for defamation against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on a complaint alleging that he had posted on Twitter certain derogatory tweets, an official said on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Brijkishore Dutt at Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan, said Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As per the complaint application, Dutt is general secretary of the Maharashtra Youth Congress.

Police have filed an NC (non-cognisable) case under section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), another official said.

"In such cases, the complainant can approach the court against the respondent," he explained. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
defamation case
Sambit Patra
BJP
Maharashtra
Indian Penal Code

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 