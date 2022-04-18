Dejected parties taking refuge in vote bank, divisive politics, says Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Monday accused the opposition of waging a "direct onslaught on the spirit of our nation and casting aspersions on our hardworking citizens," in a reaction to the rival parties' joint statement attacking the Modi government over incidents of hate speech and communal violence.

In a letter to citizens, Nadda said the opposition parties "tried, tested, or I should say dusted and rusted approach of vote bank politics, divisive politics, and selective politics is no longer working" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' has seen Indians being empowered and getting the wings to rise further.

Unfortunately, this thrust towards development politics is being bitterly resisted by the rejected and dejected parties which are once again taking refuge in vote bank and divisive politics, he said. "Today, India is seeing two distinctive styles of politics - the NDA's efforts which are seen in their work and the petty politics of a group of parties, which is seen in their acerbic words," he said.

"In the last few days, we have seen these parties come together yet again in letter (whether in spirit too, time will tell) in which they have waged a direct onslaught on the spirit of our nation and cast aspersions on our hardworking citizens," the BJP president said.

The youth of India want opportunities, not obstacles; they want development, not divisions, he said, adding that people across faiths, age groups and different walks of life have come together to defeat poverty and take India to new heights of progress. "I would urge the opposition to change track and embrace the politics of development. We owe this to our coming generations," he said.

In his context, he noted the communal violence during a religious procession in Karauli in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and took a swipe at opposition parties, asking what are the compulsions driving their haunting silence on the issue. He also referred to a number of riots when the opposition, mostly the Congress, was in power and various incidents in opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to hit out at them.

Leaders of 13 Opposition parties on Saturday voiced deep concern over recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country, and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

In a joint statement, the leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, also raised concern over the manner in which issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals and language "are being deliberately used by the ruling establishment to polarise society".

