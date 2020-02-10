Delhi Election: EC announces final turnout as 62.59%

Delhi Election: EC announces final turnout figure as 62.59%

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and said data compilation took time as it has to ensure accuracy.

