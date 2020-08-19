DH Toon | BJP, Tharoor in a war of words over Facebook probe

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Shashi Tharoor's decision to summon Facebook officials following a report about the social media giant not taking action against BJP-RSS handles for hate posts triggered trouble with a BJP MP in the panel on Monday accusing him of taking up the cause of Rahul Gandhi.
DH Toon | BJP, Tharoor in a war of words over FB probe
Sajith Kumar,
- Aug 19 2020, 07:10 ist
- updated: Aug 19 2020, 07:10 ist