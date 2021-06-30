DH Toon | People want help, politicians deliver empty promises

The government’s fresh package of stimulus and relief measures intended to revive the economy and to alleviate distress is, once again, too little, too late, misdirected, and unlikely to make an impact. Even the little that has been promised may not reach the people who really need support. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday a package of eight relief measures that offered job benefits and loan guarantees for Covid-affected sectors.

